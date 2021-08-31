HELENA, Mont. - State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen says she stands with Governor Greg Gianforte after a DPHHS emergency rule to reinforce parental rights regarding masking in schools was announced.
“In Montana, we recognize that parents know what is best for their children,” Superintendent Arntzen said. “Together, parents and school leaders must determine policies that empower each student to have access to an equal and robust education. Listening to the voices of families is vital in order for local control to work effectively."
Last week, Arntzen sent a letter to Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky urging local control and acknowledgment of Montana’s vast rural geography as it relates to masking on school buses.