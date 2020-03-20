HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock held a press conference Friday about the coronavirus, confirming two more cases and saying supplies from emergency stockpiles are to be distributed to hospitals.
Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed this afternoon, one being a woman in her 50s in Madison County and the other being a male in his 30s in Lewis and Clark County.
Bullock said there have been no deaths associated with the coronavirus in Montana.
Supplies from an emergency stockpile in the state will be distributed to hospitals across the state as well as inventory from a federal stockpile.
More N95 masks are also expected to be shipped in and distributed across the state as well.
Bullock also talked about the decision to close several businesses and added that the closure date may be extended.