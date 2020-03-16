MALMSTROM AFB - Malmstrom AFB submitted a test for a spouse who had been identified as a possible presumptive case of Coronavirus. This morning base officials learned that test came back negative.
“I am very excited for the spouse and family whose test results came back negative for COVID-19,” said Col. Jennifer K. Reeves, 341st Missile Wing Commander.
“I am also encouraged that we are taking appropriate and necessary precautions to reduce risk to the base and local population and maintain our capability to generate combat power.”
MAFB is still in a public health emergency order and will continue with those guidelines until further notice.
Col. Reeves will be holding a teleconference update on Malmstrom's Facebook page at 5pm today for further updates.