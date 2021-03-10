Good news for educators in Missoula County, the school district has put its plan in motion to vaccinate all teachers for covid-19 by the end of the week.
These vaccines are part of a federal push to get child care workers vaccinated. Even after Governor Gianforte moved essential workers, like teachers, to phase 1c of the state's vaccination plan.
By getting these doses from the federal government, rather than the state, teachers are bumped to the front of the line.
MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson tweeted out a video Wednesday as they set up their first covid vaccine clinic at sentinel high school.
This was the first clinic held by the school district. 200 teachers were vaccinated Wednesday and they will hold more throughout the week.
School officials want to remind folks theses clinic are not open to the public and are only for district employees.
But teachers are not the only people included in this federal program, daycare providers, like Vida and Shane Anderson, are also eligible. But this was news to some.
"I contacted the pharmacy the day the program was announced but the person on the other end of the line didn't know it included childcare workers," Vida said, "That's when I started to get nervous if we could get a vaccine."
Unlike teachers who can rely on their district, independent daycare workers, like the Andersons, have to get their shots through a pharmacy. Vida and her husband had to do some digging to set up their own appointments. Now, they're sharing this advice.
"The simplest thing to do is go to the vaccinefinder.org and go through that process of entering your zip code and it shows all the pharmacies with vaccines." Vida said.
Walgreens-, Osco, Walmart and other local pharmacies are all listed on the vaccine finder website. Once you select a pharmacy you can give them a call or check their website for available appointments.
"It was a really easy process it was the Johnson and Johnson one so only one dose and there was no soreness, I had a rough night of sleep but today I feel 100% back to normal," Shane said.
"I think there is going to be more and more vaccine available shane was telling me they were getting more and more vaccine and it was getting easier by the day," Vida added.
Now the Anderson's are protected and ready to continue caring for the littlest Montanans.