GREAT FALLS- There are now 66 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cascade County Detention Center.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter shared an update Saturday, August 29, saying there are now ten additional inmates and one more employee who works within the detention center who have tested positive.
Slaughter says they anticipate more positive cases in the detention center as they move forward, however, the numbers will fluctuate due to people entering and leaving the facility.
“CCDC Officers and medical staff are working long hours to protect our community, staff, and the inmates. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Slaughter wrote.