The following was shared from Senator Daines' office:
U.S. SENATE – U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced $4.5 million will be awarded to Montana from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help support the coronavirus response and protect public health.
“This critical funding helps protect Montanans and ensures that our communities have the resources necessary to handle the coronavirus outbreak,” Daines said.
“This funding is a critical first step toward helping Montana communities fight the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Tester. “I was proud to vote for this funding two weeks ago, but now it’s past time for Mitch McConnell to let the Senate do its job and provide more support to our state. We cannot let Washington dysfunction stand in the way of keeping Montana families healthy and safe.”
Among other activities, this funding can help increase laboratory testing and enable identification and tracking of coronavirus cases. Click HERE to learn more about the funding.