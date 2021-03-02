The country has three vaccines, that’s great! But what’s it mean for Montana?

With a third vaccine now available to Montanans, the state says the pace at which it moves through each phase will only increase.
Montana is slated to receive 8,700 doses later this week, local jurisdictions will begin distributing the doses next week.
The total vaccine allocation for the week of march first includes a total of 31,970 first doses.
This includes 23,270 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna along with the 8,700 Johnson and Johnson allotment.
The allocation also includes second doses of Pfizer and Moderna for those completing the vaccine series.
Right now over 255,000 doses have been administered and over 88,000 Montanans are fully vaccinated.