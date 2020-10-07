Contact tracing can be a long process after someone tests positive for COVID-19 and the Missoula City County Health Department announced a new tool to speed up the process.
Most folks don't answer their phone if they don't know the number. This has become a problem for the heath department when they attempt contact tracing.
"If it is a 406-550 or a 406-830 it could be the health department trying to reach out to you and it would be really helpful if you could answer your phone," MCCHD Cindy Farr said.
Its a simple change that has to do with your phone, starting Wednesday the health department will send out a text before they call, so less contact tracers get sent to voice mail.
"You'll be getting a text message first to say this is the health department I'm going to call you and I really need you to answer your phone so that hopefully we can get more people to answer the first time we call and cut down on the phone tag," Farr said.
The health departments new texting program isn't their only change this week, on Monday they rolled out a new website, making the search for answers more streamlined.
"We wanted to make it easier for the public to gain access to any information they need," Farr said.
The new website is missoulainfo.com
Once again if you get a call or text from a 406-550 or 406-830 number its probably the health department and you need to pick up.