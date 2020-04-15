MISSOULA - The 43rd Annual International Wildlife Film Festival is moving online this year.
The film fest normally takes place at Missoula's Roxy Theater each spring. This year, amid a the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are hosting an online virtual film festival.
With social distancing in the forefront of everyone's mind folks can now enjoy this year's selection of wildlife films from the comfort of their own home. Plus, most of the films can be streamed for free!
Festival organizers are asking for a minimum donation of $5 to access other fun features like behind the scenes extras, live Q&A's, daily feature events, and an additional streaming library.
The virtual film festival kicks off this Saturday and runs until April 25.