the film festival that is normally held at the Roxy will now be coming to a computer near you. This year they are making the move entirely online and hosting a virtual film festival.
With social distancing in the forefront of everyone's mind folks can now enjoy this years selection of wildlife films from the comfort of their own home. Plus, most of the films can be streamed for free!
But the festival is asking a minimum donation of $5 to access other fun features like behind the scenes extras, live Q&A's, daily feature events, and an additional streaming library.
The virtual film festival kicks off this Saturday and runs until April 25