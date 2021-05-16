MISSOULA, Mont. - After going virtual last year the Boys and Girls Club of Missoula was excited to host their Tutu Trot fundraiser back in person this year.
Everyone in silver park Sunday afternoon was donning a tutu, even the dogs, but the sight of a grown man in a frilly tutu wasn't what made folks double take. After the year we just had, folks aren't used to seeing this many people in one space.
"Its great this is actually the first group activity I've done without a mask in 12 or 14 months so it feels wonderful," Tutu trot runner Sarah Mariani said.
"Its weird to see people without masks on for me just because its not a very common thing in the past year, but it feels really nice to see people faces," Runner Bela Francis added.
A sentiment the boys and girls club agrees with.
"This is so great, we had to go virtual last year, and that's fun, but to be able to bring the community together in person is completely different and it is so wonderful," Boys and Girls Club of Missoula CEO Katie Holman said.
Sunday's event met all CDC and local guidelines, but to ensure everyone stayed safe, this fun run looked a little different than it did in previous years.
"Instead of doing an official start and finish time we have a 3 hour window and we have folks come in at any point in those 3 hours to run or walk their 2.2 miles on their own in a smaller group so with a couple friends or family members," Holman said.
So folks took to the path as it opened up. While, it is exciting to get out and see people again the Boys and Girls Club is thankful their fundraiser went off without a hitch.
"All of the proceeds go to our scholarship fund and makes it possible for us to give out $90,000 worth of scholarships to our kiddos," Homan said.