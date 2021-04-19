MISSOULA, Mont. - Sad news, another Missoula business announcing that they will be closing their doors due to the pandemic. But there is hope, with new businesses moving in the fill the vacant spaces around town.
After 38-years in business, the Women's Club has decided to shut their doors. They made this announcement on Facebook. The post reads:
Our owner has made the incredibly difficult decision to close the club. The pandemic exacerbated issues our business has been facing, and has been very difficult, and also has changed the industry of fitness significantly.
But the Women's Club isn't the only business shutting its doors. Over at the Southgate Mall two corner stores have closed, JCPenney and Lucky's Market.
Now, the health department has taken over the old grocery store and turned it into a mass vaccination site. And on the other side of the mall, construction continues on the old department store as crews are working to transform the space into a Scheel's in time for its October grand opening.
Earlier this year, downtown Missoula lost a classic store front, The Green Light, but in the last few months another business named after a color, moved into the corner lot. It's now the Pink Elephant.
While all of these spaces have found new uses, the owners of the Women's Club said their plans for the future are still in the beta stages. Right now, the club plans to fully close this August but will remain open through the early summer months.