CHOTEAU- The City of Choteau is reporting the third COVID-19 related death in Teton County.
The individual was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was hospitalized at Benefis in Great Falls on November 9 and passed away on November 14 due to complications with the virus.
“We are very saddened to announce another death due to COVID-19 in Teton County,” said Melissa Moyer, Director of the Teton County Health Department. “We’d like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual. She was an absolutely delightful person, and we know she will be greatly missed. As Covid-19 continues to spread in Teton County, we urge everyone to do all that we can to keep each other safe.”
The city also reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county.
To date, there have been 134 cases of COVID-19 in Teton County.
