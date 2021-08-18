HELENA, Mont. - Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can now be offered by Montana health care providers to certain immunocompromised individuals.
“This is great news because we know the impact COVID-19 has with high-risk groups,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said. “The updated recommendations will ensure those most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 can get as much protection as possible.”
According to a release from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS), Meier said while authorized vaccines have proven to be more than 90% effective in protecting against most variants, emerging data suggest people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccines for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised including people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking related medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress one’s immune response.
“People with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are at higher risk of serious, prolonged illness,” DPHHS acting State Medical Officer Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek said. “An additional dose could help prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 infection in immunocompromised people. The vaccines continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 in individuals who are not immunocompromised.”
Patients can self-attest and do not need to prove their diagnosis to be eligible for an additional vaccine dose.
“While vaccination is likely to increase protection, people who are immunocompromised should also consider other protective measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of social distancing, avoiding crowds, and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor spaces to protect themselves and those around them. Close contacts of immunocompromised people are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the DPHHS said in a release.
The third doses will be available the same way Montanans are now receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, such as at pharmacies, clinics and other providers.
For more information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Montana visit covidvaccine.mt.gov