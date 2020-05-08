HELENA- After becoming available starting Thursday, Governor Steve Bullock says 5,500 businesses have applied for the business stabilization grant, and 150 have already been approved.
In addition to the 5,500 businesses, 270 have applied for the food and AG adaptability program and 465 have applied for innovation grants.
Over 400 Montanans have applied for housing assistance, and over 600 nonprofits have applied for social services grants.
“It’s clear from the thousands of businesses applying for one program alone that Montana and Montana businesses need support getting through this difficult time,” Bullock said. “The agencies operating these grant programs have enlisted additional staff to review applications, and get the funds out as quickly as possible.”
Bullock added that these funds are an initial round of funding based on the immediate needs identified by Montanans and small businesses, and that additional funding will be announced in upcoming weeks.
As of right now, Governor Steve Bullock says there are no plans to open additional businesses, after he released additional guidelines allowing gyms, fitness studios, movie theatres and museums the option to reopen May 15.
“The decision was made with input from public health, to determine what types of social distancing and capacity and sanitation requirements must be implemented to allow these establishments to reopen while minimizing exposure,” Bullock said.
Officials will continue to monitor how phase one of reopening the state goes as they look to phase two.