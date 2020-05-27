BIG HORN COUNTY- Three additional positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Big Horn County.
The new cases include a female in her 20s, a male under the age of 10 and a male in his 20’s.
The cases were asymptomatic and were found by consenting to be tested at sentinel surveillance testing events according to a release from Big Horn County.
The contacts of the new cases are being traced and all close contacts will be notified, interviewed and given instructions for further action if required.
From the release from Big Horn County:
Big Horn County encourages everyone to attend the next drive-through/walk-through COVID-19 sentinel surveillance testing event, tomorrow, Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hardin High School on Terry Avenue in Hardin. Those wishing to be tested are required to bring valid I.D. and provide a working telephone number and physical address (not P.O. Box) for follow-up with testing results.
Sentinel surveillance testing is random testing of members of a community to determine spread of a particular disease and is particularly useful in finding asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. A patient is asymptomatic when they show no outward signs of the disease.
As always, IHS Public Health Nursing and Big Horn County Public Health wish to remind all residents of Big Horn County of the best ways to prevent the transmission of this illness: stay home; wash your hands thoroughly and often; clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces and items; wear a mask when in public; stay at least six (6) feet away from other people; and avoid travel out of the County if at all possible. And if you are feeling sick, do not go to work or leave your home; rather, contact your healthcare provider for guidance.
Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five (5) minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:
· IHS Public Health: (406) 638-3478
· Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720