HARDIN- The Big Horn Hospital Association says three nursing home residents at Big Horn Senior Living Nursing Home (BHSL), formerly known Heritage Acres, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Residents were tested on Wednesday, September 2 and results were received from the Montana DPHHS Friday, September 4.
No other residents tested positive for the virus.
“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread of the virus,” the nursing home wrote in a release. “We want to make residents, and their families, our employees, and our community aware of this situation.”
To ensure the safety and well-being of residents, the nursing home says they are following proper infection control and emergency preparedness.
All updates are being communicated to residents and their families through phone calls, emails and text messages.
Surveillance testing of employees has been going on in the nursing home since July 15, and starting in September, employees will be tested twice per week to comply with future federal mandates.
Since the start of the pandemic, BHSL says six residents and five employees have tested positive for the virus, with all positive cases occurring since August 2020.
“We continue to offer every assurance to our residents, resident families, and employees that Big Horn Senior Living will be following all recommendations and will act in the best interest of our residents and employees,” BHSL wrote.