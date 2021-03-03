BOZEMAN, Mont. - The first cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in Montana have been identified.
According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), the cases were confirmed on March 3, and all three Montanans are from Gallatin County.
All three individuals have since recovered.
DPHHS says they have been preparing for the variant and have been conducting surveillance for COVID-19 variant strains for several weeks and that they’re not surprised.
“All Montanans are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to you,” DPHHS wrote. “And, continue to wear a mask to protect yourself and others, practice social distancing by staying six feet apart, stay home if you are sick, cover your cough, wash your hands often, and avoid large crowds.”
Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer Matt Kelley released the following statement regarding the cases being identified in Gallatin County:
We are aware that the specimens are from Gallatin County, and we are working with the state health department to investigate the source and timing of those specimens. It should not come as a surprise that a variant strain of the virus is in Montana. Well over 40 other states have identified the virus, so it stands to reason that it is in Montana as well. This is a good reminder that this pandemic is not over and the importance of everyone doing all they can to help us slow down transmission. That means practicing physical distancing whenever possible, wearing face coverings in public settings, staying home when we’re sick, washing our hands, and getting a vaccine when one is available.
Governor Greg Gianforte shared the following statement regarding the cases to his Twitter:
As the 46th state to identify this variant strain, Montana has been preparing for this for some time. I encourage Montanans to continue to practice personal responsibility to protect their health and the health of their loved ones.