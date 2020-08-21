KALISPELL- Three employees at the retirement community, Immanuel Lutheran Communities (ILC), in Kalispell have tested positive for COVID-19.
The employees were found to be positive during a required nasal swab testing put in place to protect residents.
President and CEO of Immanuel Lutheran, Jason Cronk, said the employees were notified immediately after they received the initial positive results Wednesday, and ordered not to come to work.
Test results were confirmed late Thursday evening, and the Flathead County Health Department was immediately notified as well as families of all the residents.
The tests were administered Monday, and at the time none of the employees showed any symptoms.
The employees who tested positive include a nurse, a housekeeper and a maintenance worker.
As of Friday, ILC says no other employees or residents across the campus have shown any symptoms.
Following guidance from the Flathead County Health Department, residents of the Immanuel Skilled Care Center and Retreat will be undergoing nasal swab testing on Friday.
The results of those tests are expected within 48-72 hours and will determine the next actions.