POLSON- Three previously presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Lake County were confirmed to be positive Friday by Lake County-CSKT Unified Command Center- Tribal Health officials.
In addition to the three cases being confirmed, a fourth case was confirmed by Montana DPHHS on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
“A clear line of direct transmission has been identified linking all four cases. Public Health Nurses are working with the positive patients and their close contacts to ensure that everyone is tested and quarantined. At this time, everyone who was determined a close contact to the four confirmed cases has been notified, interviewed and is undergoing testing,” a release from the Lake County-CSKT COVID-19 Incident Command System says.
The Incident Command System goes on to say health officials are aware of a high level of concern in the community which can drive up demands for testing.
People who do not have any COVID-19 symptoms are being asked to attend one of four mass testing events next week:
- Arlee Pow-Wow grounds on June 17 from 10-6
- SKC gym parking lot on June 18 from 10-6
- Polson High School on June 19 from 10-6
- Elmo Pow-Wow grounds on June 20 from 10-6
If you are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your primary provider, St. Joseph Medical Center or St. Luke Hospital to request testing.
For questions or concerns, Tribal Health has a Coronavirus Call Center set up to take calls Monday-Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM 406-849-5798 or questions/concerns can be sent to anytime to COVID19@cskthealth.org