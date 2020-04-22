SHELBY - Toole County health officials are reporting the sixth death in relation to COVID-19 in the county Wednesday morning.
Below is a release from the Toole County Health Department:
"We come to you today with increasingly heavy hearts, to report the sixth COVID-19 related death (male, age 70-79) in our county. Our deepest condolences go out to all the families affected by this virus.
At this time, there are six active cases in Toole County, all of which consist of close contact transmission within local congregate settings. All close contacts with these cases have been placed on quarantine and are only released from quarantine when they meet the CDC recommended protocols for ending quarantine. However, as many of you know, it is possible for carriers of the virus to be asymptomatic, and therefore spread the virus unknowingly. Due to this, please continue to follow the Governor’s directives for shelter in place. As a county and a state, we are getting closer every day to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Please remain patient and vigilant so we can overcome this together.
The Toole County Joint Information Center (JIC) is available to answer your questions. Please reach out to us via the TCHD Facebook page, email covid19@toolecountymt.gov, or phone 406- 424-8309."