TOOLE Co. - Toole County health officials confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing Montana's death toll to a total of 4.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock said the following statement in a release:
“Losing two more Montanans to COVID-19 is a blow to our statewide community. Today’s news is a heartbreaking reminder to us all that we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of this disease. Montanans in every corner of our state are keeping the family and friends of these Montanans in our hearts.”
The other two deaths in Montana occurred in Lincoln County and Madison County.
We are working to find out more.