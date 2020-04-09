SHELBY- Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Toole County as of 10 am Thursday.
In Toole County, there has been one hospitalization and three deaths.
According to the Toole County Health Department, four people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Cumulatively, there have been 18 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Toole County.
The full release from the Toole County Health Department:
Shelby, Mont – As 10:00 am, Thursday, April 9, 2020, Toole County has:
Toole County COVID-19 Statistics
Number of new positive cases as of 10:00 am 4.9.20 1
Current number of hospitalized cases 1
Total number of deaths 3
Number of recovered cases 4
Total number of tests administered 188
Total number of positive cases in Toole County 18
Total number of positive cases in Montana 354
More information on specifics for positive cases, such as gender and age, can be found online from the State of Montana at: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b
In a speech delivered on April 7, Governor Bullock announced that he will extend Montana’s stay at home order to April 24, 2020. This is a two-week extension from the original April 10, 2020 date. The Governor cited continued concerns on slowing the spread and giving health care providers more time to prepare as reasons for the extension.
All Toole County cases continue to consist of close contact transmission.
For more information on how to support your local health care providers, please visit http://mmcmt.org/ppe-drive/.
The Toole County Joint Information Center (JIC) is available to answer your questions. Please reach out to us via the TCHD Facebook page, email covid19@toolecountymt.gov, or phone 406-424-8309.