SHELBY- The Toole County Health Department received notice Friday that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A release from Marias Medical Center says the positive cases of the virus in the county have an association related to local health care entities.
“It is important to know that all healthcare providers locally are following protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still providing essential care to our community,” the release says.
Marias Medical Center advised it is crucial the community continues to practice social distancing and hygiene protocols while following the governor's directives.
For more information, you can visit the Toole County Health Department Facebook page or contact the new Toole County Joint Information Center by email at covid19@toolecountymt.gov or by phone by calling 406-424-8309.
The full release from Marias Medical Center:
Shelby, Mont - On Friday, April 3, 2020, Toole County Health Department (TCHD) received notice that four additional individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total for the county to twelve.
“As this virus progresses through our community, it is of the utmost importance that people remain at home and follow CDC and Montana directives.”- Blair Tomsheck, TCHD Director
Positive COVID-19 cases that have been identified in Toole County has an association that is related to local health care entities. It is important to know that all health care providers locally are following protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still providing essential care to our community.
It is crucial that the community continue to practice social distancing and hygiene protocols while following the governor’s directives to decrease disease spread.
Toole County Health Department is working closely with the State of Montana and all Toole County health care providers to determine the best course of action to keep community members safe from exposure.
For more information please visit the TCHD Facebook page or contact the newly established Toole County Joint Information Center (JIC) by email or phone at: covid19@toolecountymt.gov, 406-424-8309.