TOOLE COUNTY- The Toole County Health Department announced there has been three deaths from the coronavirus in the county, and a sixth confirmed case.
“We know this virus is deadly and now that reality has hit home in a terrible, tragic way,” The post from the Toole County Health Department says. “You as a community need to come together and stop this by following guidance provided. We are working diligently around the clock to stop the spread and keep our community informed.”
As of 8:00 am Thursday, there are 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana and five deaths.
Toole County’s coronavirus cases include:
- A girl between 10 and 19-years-old
- A woman in her 40s
- A woman in her 70s
- A man in his 70s
- A woman in her 80s
- A woman in her 90s