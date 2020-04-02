Containing the Coronavirus COVID-19

TOOLE COUNTY- The Toole County Health Department announced there has been three deaths from the coronavirus in the county, and a sixth confirmed case. 

“We know this virus is deadly and now that reality has hit home in a terrible, tragic way,” The post from the Toole County Health Department says. “You as a community need to come together and stop this by following guidance provided. We are working diligently around the clock to stop the spread and keep our community informed.”

As of 8:00 am Thursday, there are 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana and five deaths. 

Toole County’s coronavirus cases include:

  • A girl between 10 and 19-years-old
  • A woman in her 40s
  • A woman in her 70s 
  • A man in his 70s
  • A woman in her 80s
  • A woman in her 90s

