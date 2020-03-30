Montana has a total of 177 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the latest from the state's coronavirus task force.
Sixty-nine of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are 12 reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and four reported deaths.
Monday's new cases are reported as follows:
- Yellowstone County female in her 50s
- Yellowstone County male in his 40s
- Park County male in his 60s
- Deer Lodge County male in his 30s
- Gallatin County female in her 60s
- Gallatin County male in his 50s
As of Monday, a total of 4,411 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).