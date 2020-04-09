The Town Pump Charitable Foundation announced on Thursday they are donating $1 million in grants to food banks all over Montana amid the pandemic.
“This is Montanans helping Montanans,” Foundation Director Bill McGladdery said in a release. “Town Pump recognizes the urgency to help out our neighbors now as food insecurity grows in this unprecedented emergency.”
The funds will be distributing to 100 food banks, food pantries and shelters across the state, according to the foundation.
Amid the pandemic, families in need have been especially struggling to afford food, food bank representatives said in the release. With more money from donations, the food banks can afford to provide a larger variety of resources.
Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said families receiving emergency food boxes increased by 30 percent within the previous few weeks.
“Having the resources to be able to purchase food and ensure a steady supply is so important now,” Day said in the release.