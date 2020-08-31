OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA - COVID-19 travel restrictions for nonessential travel are still in effect at international Canadian borders over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds.
The CBSA says in their release non-Canadian citizens, including U.S. citizens, are restricted from entering Canada for the following nonessential purposes:
- "opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home"
- "sightseeing and hiking"
- "boating across the border"
- "fishing or hunting"
- "visiting friends or partners (outside of spouses or common-law)"
- "attending a party or celebration"
CBSA says asymptomatic immediate family members, spouses or common-law partners to Canadian citizens or permanent residents who fulfill immediate family member qualifications are excluded from the essential travel only restriction if they are staying for at least 15 days in Canada.
Boaters may not enter Canadian waters, including territorial sea and internal waters, or boundary waters for nonessential purposes.
Non-Canadian citizens traveling through Canada to get to Alaska for an essential purpose may enter under stricter regulations.