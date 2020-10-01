The countdown to Halloween has begun! One Missoula man is doing his part to make trick-or-treating safe in the time of covid-19.
Ben Boyce started building "candy shoots" after seeing a video on Facebook. He said he thought of his mother in-law who is immune compromised and didn't want her to miss out on the fun of passing out candy on Halloween.
"A lot of immune compromised people through this they have been cooped up and their social lives have been cut off so this gives them the ability to socialize and be a part of the tradition as well," Boyce said.
But Boyce wanted to take it once step farther than just creating a candy delivery system, he wanted them to be fun.
"I wanna say they are custom made," Boyce said, "we spray paint it and add different decorations, it takes a little bit of time but makes it a little bit more fun."
From spiders, to caution tape, and even eye balls decorate Boyce's candy shoots. All it takes to install one is a zip tie.
It may seem like a simple PVC pipe but Boyce is using it to help out other families like his.
"We have gone through so much lets just have a good time," Boyce said.
Boyce is selling his candy shooters through Facebook.