BIG HORN COUNTY- Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Big Horn County Saturday afternoon.
Both cases were found and tested as a result of contact tracing by public health nurses.
The cases include a male under 10 and a male in his 50s.
Thirteen patients who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered according to a release from Big Horn County, bringing the total number of active cases of the virus in the county to 24 and one death.
The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of these new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.