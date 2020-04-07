FORT PECK - All campgrounds controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) near Fort Peck Lake will be closing Wednesday in concerns for COVID-19 transmission.
A release from the USACE says the closure includes the Interpretive Center, powerhouse tours, group shelters, playgrounds, fishing docks, authorized swimming beaches. Day activities such as boat launch sites, picnic sites, trails and viewing sites will remain open; however, restroom availability will be restricted in a lot of areas, according to the release.
Off-site daily activity areas controlled by the USACE include McGuire Creek, Rock Creek, Nelson Creek, Devils Creek, Crooked Creek, Fourchette Bay, Bone Trail and the Pines. According to the release, USACE is banning camping in these areas for now and until further notice.
People who paid to reserve a spot at the Downstream Campground will be notified of the shutdown through email and will get an entire refund.