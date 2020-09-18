U.S. Senator Jon Tester along with several other senators pressed the Federal Communication Commission in a letter to speed up efforts that would give Tribal communities better internet access amid COVID-19.
Allowing more access to Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities would offer them more resources to COVID-19 services such as telemedicine, online education, and teleworking, according to a release from Sen. Tester's Office.
According to the release from Sen. Tester's Office, the FCC reports less than 50 percent of people living on Tribal land have internet access, a 27 point disparity in contrast to rural non-Tribal areas. An estimation from the FCC in 2018 says 35 percent of people living on Tribal land did not have internet access in contrast to 8-percent of the entire United States population.
In the letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, the senators wrote, “The Commission has adequate statutory authority to take immediate and decisive action to provide a lifeline to Native communities that are struggling with connectivity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We urge you to [act] on that authority immediately.”
The following is the entire letter: