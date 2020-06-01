UM to light main hall and the M to honor area high school graduates

MISSOULA – The University of Montana will celebrate Missoula County high school graduates by lighting its historic Main Hall in the various school colors June 1-8.
UM will light its signature clock-tower building from 9 to 11 p.m. each night, with each high school getting its own evening. The University also will illuminate the perimeter of the M on Mount Sentinel in white lights during the events.
Graduates, their families and members of the public are invited to the Oval to witness the lightings. UM encourages precautions such as wearing masks and appropriate social distancing.
“High school graduation is a special time, and my heart goes out to our area students who are experiencing this significant rite of passage during a pandemic,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “As Missoula’s hometown university, we celebrate the Class of 2020. Illuminating the M and Main Hall symbolizes our confidence in a bright future for these graduates and for our community.”
Main Hall will be lighted in the colors of the high school on these nights:
- Hellgate High School: Monday, June 1.
- Valley Christian High School: Tuesday, June 2.
- Big Sky High School: Wednesday, June 3.
- Willard High School: Thursday, June 4.
- Sentinel High School: Friday, June 5.
- Seeley-Swan High School: Saturday, June 6.
- Loyola High School: Sunday, June 7.
- Frenchtown High School: Monday, June 8.
Attendees are encouraged to park behind Main Hall or in the nearby parking garage.