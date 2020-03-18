GREAT FALLS- Community resources are available if you are being impacted by the coronavirus or closures.
The United Way of Cascade County sent a release sharing what people who are impacted by the coronavirus can do.
If you have flu-like symptoms and feel like you need to be seen by a doctor, you are asked to call before going in to a health care facility.
Several facilities have helplines set up to do initial screenings and give further instructions including:
Benefis Health System: 406-455-2500
Great Falls Clinic: 406-454-7275
Alluvion Health: 406-454-6973
Cascade City-County Health Department: 406-454-6950
Help with childcare, food, energy assistance, unemployment assistance and more are available locally as well according to United Way.
A community helpline is available as well at 2-1-1 or online at www.montana211.org for people to be able to find resources that fit their needs.
From a release from United Way of Cascade County:
Calling the 2-1-1 line will help free medical and emergency responders to address immediate health needs.
As new information becomes available, Voices of Hope, a nonprofit which manages the crisis line and 2-1-1, is updating the resource list, including information about which offices are open to walk-ins.
Voices of Hope Director Jackie Gittins said the call line also has professionals trained to help people who are feeling anxious or depressed.
Several nonprofits are seeing increased need for their services, but have seen regular community drives cancelled due to shuttered offices and social distancing practices. Other nonprofits rely on senior volunteers who are staying home as a precaution.
A COVID-19 Response and Recovery fund has been set up by United Way of Cascade County to support local nonprofits who are seeing an increased need as well.
Anyone can donate to the fund at www.uwccmt.org or by sending money to P.O. Box 1343, Great Falls, 59403.
Volunteer needs are also being posted by United Way on their Volunteer Great Falls website here for people who are healthy and able to give their time.