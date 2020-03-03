MISSOULA - The University of Montana is announcing their preparation plans regarding coronavirus.
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Montana, but the university has been taking steps to create a response plan if it makes its way in.
On top of advocating the Centers for Disease Control's handwashing prevention advice, UM President Seth Bodnar wrote in a letter UM has been participating in planning calls every week with other Montana University System campuses to prepare a coronavirus response plan. The calls started when the State Department sent out alerts for mainland China travel, originally. They were mostly centered on the affects of students studying abroad, visiting scholars and international students, according to Bodnar's letter.
Right now, the university's Campus Preparedness Group is creating plans to prepare in case there is interference in campus activity due to the virus, such as short-term campus closure. A campus closure would move classes online and off campus in order to protect the campus community, according to the letter.
In the letter, the Bodnar writes they are keeping a close watch on big upcoming events happening on all campuses throughout the Montana University System. They are also preparing the possible consequences of spring break and students who might be traveling out of Montana during that time. Bodnar wrote UM is conversing with students before they leave and giving them advise for when they get back.
Bodnar wrote the university will release more information and updates when available.