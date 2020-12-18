MISSOULA - The University of Montana has been approved to hold and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Montanans.
At this time, UM has not received the vaccine, and the timeline for distribution is still being worked out with the state and federal health authorities a release from UM says.
Kenneth Chatriand, manager of the UM Pharmacy and coordinator of community advanced student pharmacy practice says they are working on organizing a drive through vaccine program.
Pharmacy students at the university will be able to give the vaccine to other students at UM and eventually to community members.
“Later, as more vaccines become available, we’ll be organizing a statewide delivery program to our rural communities, hospitals and pharmacies,” Chatriand said.
The university currently has three of the subzero freezers required to store the Pfizer vaccine and has a fourth one on the way to be delivered next week.
You can read the full release from the University of Montana here.