A new relief fund has been set up for students by the University of Montana.
Even though there aren't many students on campus right now, campus officials want to help out those students to make sure they can finish their college career.
The Faculty and Students Together, or FAST Fund, was set up by the Faculty Association at UM.
"We were motivated by COVID-19 but we are hoping this will become something that we can continue to use to support students for the near future," Associate Professor and Academic Advising Coordinator Daisy Rooks said.
The purpose, to make sure students have enough money so they can focus on college.
"Students who have lost income as a result of the pandemic and are finding themselves experiencing food insecurity or housing insecurity or other emergency need that are preventing them from finishing college," Rooks said.
Applying for the grant is easy just go to Montana Faculty Website and find the fast fund tab.
"There will be information about funding eligible expenses and then they click a button and there is a very short very quick application where they need to answer a few questions give some information then it gets added to the stack of applications," Rooks said.
They are hoping to give out grants of $100-$400 to as many students as possible until their money runs out.
The Faculty Association is also asking community members to donate to the fund to help support local students.