With the new school year around the corner, most students are gearing up for class. But some international students are facing deportation if their classes are moved online.
The University of Montana is planning on going forward with in person classes in the fall. But if that were to change to online around 150 international students would be deported thanks to a new Trump administration policy.
The Student and Exchange Visitor Program, under ICE, made the announcement earlier this week saying:
"Students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United states. The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools or programs that are fully online for the fall semester."
Since the announcement, multiple universities, including the University of Montana, have said they do not agree with the policy.
"We are not in favor of this policy and we are hoping it will be reversed," Senior International Officer & Global Engagement Office Executive Director, Donna Anderson said, "There is advocacy that is happening on the national level, so we hope this policy will be reversed because of the negative impacts it will have on those students that are already at full online campuses."
UM made the switch to full online learning back in March due to COVID-19. Anderson said if international students didn't have to be deported then, they shouldn't be in the fall.
"There are just a lot of things about this policy that are just inhospitable and hot fair for those people who are seeking their degree in our country," Anderson said.
Anderson adds international students at UM should not be affected by this policy because they are still planning on having in person classes this fall.