The University of Montana has created a new degree for paramedicine and on Tuesday they granted five students with a total of $17,000 worth of scholarships.
Giant check in hand from AT&T, UM highlighted one of the newest programs they offer through Missoula College, Paramedicine.
Austin Haeton is one of the students who were awarded the scholarship. He started the program in August and this money is helping him meet his career goals.
"Knowing that the community has my back its more motivating," Heaton said, "My goal is to finish this program and actually get on with city fire here in Missoula and serve our community that way."
Studying paramedicine at UM Heaton already has one foot in the door for that goal. Along with classes and lab work this program also gives students, like Heaton, hundreds of hours of hands on training. On ambulances and with the Missoula Fire Department.
"When these students graduate as paramedics they are going to graduate into a team where they already know how it works," UM President Seth Bodnar said.
Its those community connections that make this program special.
"We can leverage our relationship with the community with the hospital and clinics to provide a better educational experience for our students," Vice President of Student Affair Reed Humphrey said.
Putting Heaton exactly where he wants to be to succeed.
"This program is opening up that bridge I can cross to be a care provider and to be the best for my community," Heaton said, "Whether it is on an ambulance or a fire truck."