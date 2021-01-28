UPDATE 01/28 10:30 am - CCHD says they’ve since got the phone line back up and running. The department tells Montana Right Now the line crashed just after 9:00 am due to a high volume of incoming calls.
If anyone faces issues again with future calls, CCHD encourages them to hang up and call again at a later time.
Alternatively, people can also get placed on the vaccination waiting list by signing up online or sending an email to vaccine@cascadecountymt.gov with your name, date of birth, phone number and address. You’d then receive an auto-reply message confirming CCHD got your email.
GREAT FALLS - Elderly people in Cascade County trying to get an appointment for a vaccine were met with busy signals and non working phone lines this morning.
One woman told us she was trying to make an appointment for her grandmother and when she called the number it said, “ You have reached a nonworking number of for Cascade County.”
We have a reporter working this story and we will update it as soon as we know more.