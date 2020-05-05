The Governor’s coronavirus task force is reporting zero new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, May 5.
The total case numbers decreased from 457 to 456 Tuesday.
The Governor's Coronavirus Task Force wrote the following in the Updated COVID-19 Testing Results email regarding the decline:
"Users may notice that the overall COVID case number has decreased by one since yesterday's report. After a thorough public health investigation, Montana public health officials have determined that a case thought to be from Fergus County is not a resident of Montana and the patient has not been in Montana for nearly a year. Since this case poses no known risk to residents of Montana, it has been removed from the count."
There have been a total of 15,272 tests done for the virus, 456 returning positive.
Of the 456 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, 410 have recovered.
For a county-by-county breakdown of total cases, active cases and more information, you can click here.