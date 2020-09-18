WASHINGTON D.C. - The United States Department of Agriculture is supplying $14 billion to farmers and ranchers economically impacted by COVID-19.
The funding is through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and agricultural producers may apply Sept. 21 through Dec. 11.
“We listened to feedback received from farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations about the impact of the pandemic on our nations’ farms and ranches, and we developed a program to better meet the needs of those impacted,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a release from the USDA.
“This is great news for our agriculture producers, especially our wheat farmers across Montana,” Sen. Steve Daines said in a release from Sen. Daines' Office. “I’m glad USDA will be providing an additional $14 billion in CFAP funding that will be made available for Montana farmers and ranchers and that USDA acted on my request to ensure all classes of wheat are eligible for this funding.”