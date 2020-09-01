The U.S. Postal Service is providing new Service Performance Charts after postal box removals across Montana sparked outrage last month.
After Post Master General Louis Dejoy's testimony in front of the senate, he promised to stop removing boxes from Montana and to pause any changes to postal service policies before the election.
In the charts they published it shows when the postmaster general's changes were being rolled out in July, on time arrivals dropped by 10% in the categories of first class, marketing, and presorted mail.
The charts also show service performance later improved across the board after Dejoy's testimony in late august when he said the changes to the postal service will stop.
We reached out to the USPS communications team for Montana and while they aren't allowed to give interviews at this time they gave us this statement from the Postmaster General:
"The intervening service declines should not have happened, but the changes are fundamental and necessary, and the postal service is strongly committed to fixing the problems."
The postal service has also committed to providing weekly service performance updates throughout the election season and the remainder of 2020.
Dejoy is a major campaign donor to president Donald Trump. The president has openly said he opposes giving USPS additional funds because it would help general election mail-in voting, which several states, including Montana have turned to because of COVID-19.