HELENA, Mont. - Vaccination clinics for Lewis and Clark County residents in Phase 1B will start next week.
Phase 1B includes all Lewis and Clark County residents aged 16 to 59 with elevated risk conditions and anyone aged 60 years and older.
Elevated-risk conditions according to a release from the health department: LCPH follows guidance from Montana DPHHS, which defines elevated risk conditions as: Asthma (moderate-to severe), cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), Cystic Fibrosis, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of immune-weakening medicines, neurologic conditions (such as dementia), liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), thalassemia (a type of blood disorder).
The clinics are also open to Phase 1A (healthcare workers) and those in Phase 1B, which includes American Indians or other persons of color aged 16 years and older regardless of medical condition and persons aged 16- 69 years with high-risk medical conditions.
There will be three drive-thru clinics:
A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, March 8 at the Fairgrounds. The expected number of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be 500. This is a single-dose vaccine. This clinic is limited to individuals aged 18 and over only.
Two first dose Pfizer clinics will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10 at the Fairgrounds. The expected number of vaccinations will be 450 each day (total 900). Those vaccinated must return to the Fairgrounds later for a second dose.
The clinics include mandatory 15 or 30-minute post-vaccine medical monitoring onsite.
Pre-registration is required for the clinics and you can sign up through the Lewis and Clark Public Health’s COVID-19 hub here, starting at 9:00 am on March 5, or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website here by looking for the “COVID-19 Hub’ link on the main page.
Those who have access barriers to the online system can call Lewis and Clark Public Health beginning at 9:00 am on Friday at 406-457-8900. Those who call will be placed on a list and will receive a call back later with an appointment time and date. This number is not for the public, but for individuals who have access barriers to using our appointment system.