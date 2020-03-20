VALLEY COUNTY- All bars, brewpubs, casinos and restaurants except for drive-thru, delivery and pick-up services in Valley County have been ordered to close by the Valley County Health Officer.

The order also includes all gymnasiums, athletic clubs, fitness studios and yoga studios.

Hardware and grocery stores are being told to keep customer levels below 20 people at any given time and all brick and mortar business are to limit people in the business to 10 people, excluding staff

Other large areas of congregation, such as the Valley Event Center, will be closed and all currently scheduled practices have been canceled.

The order will remain in place until April 1 at 7 pm.

The health officer order from the Valley County Health Department:

Health has the duty to protect the public from the introduction and spread of communicable disease or other conditions of public health importance, including through actions to ensure the removal of filth or other contaminants that might cause disease or adversely affect public health;

WHEREAS, Valley County’s Health Officer has determined that the potential spread of COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency and actions must be taken to avert and minimize the outbreak of this communicable disease;

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 50-2-118 of the Montana Code Annotated, a local health officer in carrying out the purpose of the public health system shall take steps to limit contact between people in order to protect the public health from imminent threats, including but not limited to ordering the closure of buildings or facilities where people congregate and cancelling events; and,

WHEREAS, the local health officer should institute his authority to close buildings and facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the County of Valley, Montana.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY OREDERED[sic], pursuant to Title 50, Chapter 2, Part 1, and specifically Section 50-2-118 of the Montana Code Annotated:

All bars, brew pubs, casinos, and restaurants, except for drive-through, delivery and pick-up services, shall be closed to the public. Further, all gymnasiums, athletic clubs, fitness studios, and yoga studios are to be closed as well. Brick and mortar businesses, shall limit attendance to 10 people, exclusive of staff.

This order shall be effective at 7:00pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 through 7:00p.m. April 1, 2020, pending further notification.

COMPLIANCE: Failure to comply with this order may result in criminal charges, pursuant to Section 50-2-123, MCA.

The health order best practices supplement from Valley County Health Department:

For your information and guidance, this supplement is offered as a means to educate local business owners and goods providers in ensuring they are taking appropriate steps to comply with the Health Order:

1. For bars and restaurants, the closure of indoor dining to patrons, with the exclusion of take away orders and brief entry to that end, the closure is explicit. This is inclusive of any local leagues (i.e. bowling league, dart league, pool league, poker games, etc.). Compliance will be strictly enforced.

2. For purposes of hardware stores and grocery stores, keep customer levels below twenty (20) people at any given time.

3. For all other business, efforts should be made to limit customer levels on premises to ten (10) people at any given time.

4. Other large areas of congregation, such as the Valley Event Center, a hard closure will be enforced, and all currently scheduled practices and events shall be cancelled.

For purposes of enforcement, the County recognizes the logistical difficulties attendant to this sort of order. We will be relying on the good-faith cooperation of community partners to be compliant with this order. However, if non-compliance becomes habitual, penalties may be assessed as needed to enforce the order. The County is working with the Chamber of Commerce as a point of contact to answer logistical questions, and we encourage business owners to work with them to get those questions answered to ensure expectations are clearly defined.