MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department announced via press release, they will hold an additional public vaccination clinic on Monday, March 29, at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall.
Approximately 500 first-dose Moderna vaccine appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26. Missoula County residents ages 18 and older are eligible to make an appointment, as the Moderna vaccine is approved only for adults ages 18 and up.
The link to make appointments will be available on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co. Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option three, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. Friday. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
Appointments are non-transferable and individuals can only book one appointment per person. This clinic will not take walk-ups, and appointments are mandatory. Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 28 days from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment. Patients must make sure they are free for that second dose appointment before booking their first dose. Rescheduling appointments is highly discouraged and will only be considered on a case-by-case basis for those experiencing an emergency. Those who need to cancel or reschedule their second dose appointment are no longer guaranteed a second dose. Patients are encouraged to make their second dose appointment a top priority.
An email address is required to book an appointment online. Those who are successful in booking an appointment online, the Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team said, will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking their appointment. That email will confirm the time, date, location and materials they must bring to their appointment.
The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team is managed by the Western Montana All Hazard Incident Management Team under the Office of Emergency Management. The team formed in January at the request of the Missoula County commissioners and the mayor of Missoula to coordinate the distribution of vaccine in Missoula County. The team aims to reduce public anxiety by providing timely, accurate information and to identify and address barriers to administering the vaccine to all who wish to receive it.