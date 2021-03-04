MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County residents who fall under Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan are now eligible to sign up for Missoula City-County Health Department vaccine appointments, according to a press release.
Individuals can sign up for vaccination clinics scheduled on Friday, March 5 and Monday, March 8 at the former Lucky's Market in Southgate Mall.
Approximately 1,000 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available, according to Missoula County. Appointments can be made online through the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.
Those without internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option three, to schedule an appointment over the phone. Organizers request that individuals who have the ability to schedule appointments online do so.
Residents who fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B can get the vaccine. This includes individuals who are age 70 and older, all American Indians and people of color ages 16 and older and those ages 16 and older with the following health conditions:
- Cancer (active or in remission)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions( heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy)
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
- Severe obesity with a BMI > 40 (you can check this BMI calculator if you are unsure)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Medical provider inclusion due to elevated risk (letter required)
The clinics are appointment only and will not take walk-ups. Patients who book appointments with these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 21 days from the date of their first dose. Patients must make sure they are free for their second dose appointment before booking their first dose.
An email address is required to book an appointment online. Those who are successful in booking their first appointment will receive confirmation through email within one hour of booking. That email will confirm the time, date, location and materials that individual must bring to their appointment, according to the county.