MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, in partnership with the University of Montana, said they will hold another public vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at UM’s Adams Center.
Approximately 800 first-dose vaccine appointments will be available, and individuals who meet Phase 1B, Tier 1 criteria can make an appointment starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. The link to make an appointment will be available on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.
The team said about 20% of the appointments will be reserved for those without internet access or who are not proficient online. People can call 406-258-INFO to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
- Arrive 10 to 15 minutes before your appointment to give yourself enough time to park and walk to the Adams Center.
- Park in Lot P or Gym Lot (these lots are reserved for the vaccination clinic and you will not have to pay for parking).
- Enter the Adams Center five minutes before your appointment.
- If possible, bring a COPY of your insurance card (staff will be able to make a copy for you if you do not have a copier).
- Print and bring your COMPLETED paperwork titled “Screening Questionnaire for COVID-19 Vaccine.”
- Wear loose clothing. Short sleeves are helpful, but not required.
- Be prepared to wait the REQUIRED 15 minutes AFTER your vaccination to monitor for adverse reactions. Should you have an adverse reaction, medical staff will be present to assist.
Several area healthcare providers also continue to administer vaccine as supply allows, and people can find information on their provider at covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO. Residents can help providers by refraining from calling them directly and using the website instead.