GREAT FALLS, Mont. - April 30 is the last date that COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at the Montana ExpoPark community clinics that have been conducted since January through collaboration of Cascade County, Benefis Health Systems, the Great Falls Clinic and Alluvion Health.
In a release, the Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) says those community clinics were essential to meeting the enormous initial demand for vaccines in the county. CCHD is grateful to healthcare partners in the community who made that possible.
Now that many residents have been vaccinated, the community vaccination clinics are no longer needed to meet the current demand for vaccines.
If you still wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, CCHD is giving Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Wednesdays, and Moderna vaccinations on Thursdays and Fridays. To schedule an appointment, call 406-791-9250 or email vaccine@cascadecountymt.gov.
Various other local providers are also offering vaccinations, including Walgreens, Sam’s Club, Osco Pharmacy (Albertson’s), Alluvion Health, Big Sky Managed Care, Smith’s Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy and Walmart.
You can visit https://www.vaccines.gov to view up-to-date availability of COVID-19 vaccines.