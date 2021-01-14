Vax Facts: Areas of Montana to move into next phase of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Montana has given out more than 10.2 million initial doses of the two Covid-19 vaccines available, according to the last updated released by the Centers for Disease Control.
So far Montana has given out more than 4,200 doses of the vaccine.
Wyoming has given out more than 15-thousand vaccines, according to the Department of Health website.
Montana is still in phase 1A, targeting health care workers and staff in long-term care facilities. The next phase, 1B, will include those over age 70, and people age 16-69 with high risk medical conditions and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.
Several areas of Montana expect to move into phase 1B as soon as Monday. The state is set to receive 6,400 Moderna doses this week and about 13,000 more doses next week.